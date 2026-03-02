Delhi HC says homemaker deserves maintenance in divorce

Court's strong message on invisible labor at home

This ruling is a big deal for anyone who's ever wondered if "housework" counts as actual work.

The court made it clear: just having the potential to earn isn't the same as actually earning.

Plus, they didn't let voluntary loan payments reduce what the husband (who earns over ₹5 lakh/month) has to pay.

It's a strong message about valuing invisible labor at home—something that hits home for a lot of families today.