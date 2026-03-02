Delhi HC says homemaker deserves maintenance in divorce
The Delhi High Court just ruled that a homemaker should get ₹50,000 per month in maintenance—and her child gets ₹40,000—recognizing that running a household and raising kids is real work with real value.
The decision came after lower courts said the wife could earn because of her education, but the High Court disagreed, highlighting her unpaid contributions.
Court's strong message on invisible labor at home
This ruling is a big deal for anyone who's ever wondered if "housework" counts as actual work.
The court made it clear: just having the potential to earn isn't the same as actually earning.
Plus, they didn't let voluntary loan payments reduce what the husband (who earns over ₹5 lakh/month) has to pay.
It's a strong message about valuing invisible labor at home—something that hits home for a lot of families today.