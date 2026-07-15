'Urgent': Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on Wangchuk's hunger strike 

The court has adjourned the matter till Thursday, as the counsel for the Union of India was not present.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, said they will require instructions from the government on this matter.

Saini's PIL seeks immediate medical attention for Wangchuk.

"....take him to a...hospital and force feed him...necessary nutrients, vitamins and minerals, by way of a liquid diet which are necessary for a human body," the plea states.