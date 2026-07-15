'Urgent': Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on Wangchuk's hunger strike
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has sought the central and Delhi governments' responses on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking urgent medical intervention for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike since June 28. Calling the matter "urgent," the court sought responses by Thursday. The PIL was filed by lawyer Rakesh Kumar Saini, who called the situation "most unfortunate." He argued that Wangchuk is "virtually committing an act of taking his own life in front of whole nation."
Adjourned proceedings
Union of India not represented in court
The court has adjourned the matter till Thursday, as the counsel for the Union of India was not present.
The bench, headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, said they will require instructions from the government on this matter.
Saini's PIL seeks immediate medical attention for Wangchuk.
"....take him to a...hospital and force feed him...necessary nutrients, vitamins and minerals, by way of a liquid diet which are necessary for a human body," the plea states.
Protest details
Wangchuk on hunger strike since June 28
Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since June 28, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.
His protest is organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-centric political movement.
As his protest entered its third week, his condition noticeably worsened, with reports indicating he has lost over 8 kg and experienced dropping blood sugar levels.