Delhi HC stays government order on school fee committees
The Delhi High Court has hit pause on the government's order that told private schools to set up fee regulation committees by February 10 for the 2026-27 session.
For now, schools can stick to last year's fee structure until at least March 12, when the court will look at the issue again.
Stay brings temporary relief for students, parents
This move brings some relief for students and parents worried about sudden changes in school fees.
The order was challenged by school groups, who said it clashed with existing laws about how and when fees should be set.
With bigger questions around the Delhi School Education Act still being debated in court, this stay helps keep things stable—at least for now.