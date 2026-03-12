Delhi HC stays new law on school fee hikes
India
The Delhi government is backing a new law that puts checks on how private schools set their fees.
Under the 2025 Act, schools have to propose any fee changes to a special committee before making them official, a move meant to stop unfair profiteering.
But some school groups aren't happy, saying this takes away their freedom and clashes with older rules.
Several petitions have been filed against the law
Several petitions argue the law hurts minority-run schools' constitutional rights to manage their own institutions, especially under Article 30.
The government disagrees, saying the goal is just to keep fees fair for everyone without stepping on anyone's rights.
The case is currently being heard by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.