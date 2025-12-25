Next Article
Delhi HC suspends Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence in rape case
India
The Delhi High Court has put a pause on the life sentence of former UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted of raping a minor back in 2017.
The judges said Sengar doesn't count as a "public servant" under the Pocso Act, which led them to question if his conviction under certain sections of the law was valid.
Why did the court do this?
The bench pointed out that being an MLA isn't defined as "public servant" in any of the laws relevant to this case.
While Sengar's appeal is still ongoing, the court decided to suspend his sentence, partly because he's already spent significant time in jail.