Delhi HC suspends Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence in rape case India Dec 25, 2025

The Delhi High Court has put a pause on the life sentence of former UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted of raping a minor back in 2017.

The judges said Sengar doesn't count as a "public servant" under the Pocso Act, which led them to question if his conviction under certain sections of the law was valid.