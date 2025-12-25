Tamil Nadu to regularize 1,000 contract nurses after protests
After a week of protests by nursing associations, the Tamil Nadu government has agreed to make 1,000 contract nurses permanent.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian shared that this move is just the start of a bigger plan to improve conditions for nurses, beginning with those hired through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB).
Why does this matter?
For years, contract nurses have asked for job security and better benefits.
This decision means more stability and recognition for them—and it follows earlier efforts, with many contract nurses made permanent in recent years.
The government also plans to roll out paid maternity leave and new promotions as part of a broader package.
What's next?
The regularization will happen gradually over the coming months.
Subramanian has been leading talks with nurse groups since December 19 and says these steps are meant to address their main concerns—like equal pay and fair treatment—while also promising new nursing jobs and colleges in state hospitals.