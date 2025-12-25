Maharashtra: Woman, mother of murder victim attempt self-immolation

What happened to Saksham?

Saksham was murdered on November 27, 2025, reportedly by Aanchal's relatives over caste differences—they allegedly shot him and hit him with a tile.

Six people have been arrested so far.

Aanchal claims two Itwara police officers told her brother, Himesh, "Instead of fabricating cases, why don't you kill him before coming back?"

The Superintendent of Police has ordered an inquiry into these serious allegations.