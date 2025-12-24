UP: Young woman allegedly killed by fiance, his lover, and her mother in Chhapia India Dec 24, 2025

In a shocking case involving residents from Uttar Pradesh, 18-year-old Shalimunish from Laldeeh Hussainabad Grant was allegedly murdered by her fiance Imran (22), his lover Sakina, and Sakina's mother Zainab.

Police say the trio allegedly conspired to kill her after Shalimunish objected to Imran's relationship with Sakina.

According to officials, Sakina invited Shalimunish over, where she was strangled by Imran and Sakina.