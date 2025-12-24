Next Article
UP: Young woman allegedly killed by fiance, his lover, and her mother in Chhapia
India
In a shocking case involving residents from Uttar Pradesh, 18-year-old Shalimunish from Laldeeh Hussainabad Grant was allegedly murdered by her fiance Imran (22), his lover Sakina, and Sakina's mother Zainab.
Police say the trio allegedly conspired to kill her after Shalimunish objected to Imran's relationship with Sakina.
According to officials, Sakina invited Shalimunish over, where she was strangled by Imran and Sakina.
What's happening now?
To cover up the crime, the accused reportedly tried to burn Shalimunish's body using kerosene.
All three suspects have been arrested and booked at Rehra Bazar police station.
Authorities have sent the body for postmortem as they continue their investigation, focusing on bringing justice for Shalimunish.