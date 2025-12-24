Next Article
Unnao rape survivor seeks help after Sengar gets bail
India
After the Delhi High Court granted bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar—convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case—the survivor has reached out to national leaders for support.
The court granted Sengar conditional bail, but the survivor says she fears for her safety and needs urgent help.
Why this matters
The survivor met Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, asking for a top Supreme Court lawyer, relocation to a safer state, and job support for her husband.
Her family is worried about possible threats now that Sengar is out on bail.
The incident has sparked fresh debate about protection for survivors and how authorities handle high-profile cases—Rahul Gandhi even called out the police's actions during a recent protest.