Santa's sleigh tracked over India on Christmas Eve
India
On December 24, 2025, Santa Claus made his annual stop in India, with NORAD tracking him as he touched down in Bengaluru at 10:35pm IST, then zipped through Mumbai and Kolkata before heading west.
This fun tradition actually began by accident back in 1955, when a kid's wrong number reached a military base during Cold War tensions—Colonel Harry Shoup took the call and reassured the child that Santa was safe.
Why does the military track Santa?
Every Christmas Eve, NORAD uses high-tech gear—think radar, satellites picking up Rudolph's glowing nose, jets, and global cameras—to follow Santa's journey.
Millions of people check the NORAD Tracks Santa app or website for live updates. It's become a worldwide holiday ritual that brings some extra magic to the night before Christmas.