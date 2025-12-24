Santa's sleigh tracked over India on Christmas Eve India Dec 24, 2025

On December 24, 2025, Santa Claus made his annual stop in India, with NORAD tracking him as he touched down in Bengaluru at 10:35pm IST, then zipped through Mumbai and Kolkata before heading west.

This fun tradition actually began by accident back in 1955, when a kid's wrong number reached a military base during Cold War tensions—Colonel Harry Shoup took the call and reassured the child that Santa was safe.