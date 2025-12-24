Next Article
Protests in West Bengal after Bangladesh lynching spark political tension
India
West Bengal has seen three days of protests after a Hindu man was killed in Bangladesh, with pro-Hindu groups and BJP leaders rallying near border areas like Phulbari and Petrapole.
Demonstrators are demanding action from Bangladesh, while the unrest has quickly spread to Kolkata.
Clashes, arrests, but trade stays steady
Protesters trying to block Howrah Bridge clashed with police, while several arrests were made during protests outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.
Despite the chaos outside, trade at Petrapole port—handling most Bangladeshi imports—hasn't skipped a beat.
Meanwhile, BJP is accusing the state government of an "anti-Hindu" stance, and protests have also been reported in other parts of the country.