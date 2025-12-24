Next Article
Navi Mumbai International Airport opens December 25: Here's what to know
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to kick off commercial flights on December 25, 2024.
The announcement came with a massive drone show lighting up the Navi Mumbai sky.
The airport's first phase, featuring a striking lotus-shaped terminal, will open with IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru at 8am on launch day.
What's inside and how do you get there?
Travelers can look forward to shopping and food options inside the terminal.
For now, getting to NMIA means relying on suburban trains, busses, or road transport—there's no direct metro or express rail yet.
So if you're planning a trip, factor in some extra travel time until new connections are built.