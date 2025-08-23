Delhi HC to decide if 'ambience' justifies high restaurant prices India Aug 23, 2025

The Delhi High Court is taking a closer look at why some restaurants charge more than the maximum retail price (MRP) for things like bottled water, claiming it's for the "ambience" and service.

Restaurant groups argued that ambience justifies higher prices, but the court pushed back, saying ambience should already be included in service charges—not tacked on top of MRP.