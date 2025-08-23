Next Article
Delhi HC to decide if 'ambience' justifies high restaurant prices
The Delhi High Court is taking a closer look at why some restaurants charge more than the maximum retail price (MRP) for things like bottled water, claiming it's for the "ambience" and service.
Restaurant groups argued that ambience justifies higher prices, but the court pushed back, saying ambience should already be included in service charges—not tacked on top of MRP.
Next hearing on September 22
The Central Consumer Protection Authority pointed out that many places are still ignoring earlier orders meant to protect customers.
The court hasn't made a final call yet—another hearing is set for September 22, 2025.
For now, this case could shape how fairly we're charged when we eat out.