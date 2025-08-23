Next Article
Delhi zoo's record-breaking tiger litter faces tragedy, 3 cubs critical
Delhi Zoo just faced a tough loss—out of six Bengal tiger cubs born to tigress Aditi on August 4, 2025 (the biggest litter here in 20 years), two have died after showing signs of infection and one more is still in critical care.
The zoo team rushed three sick cubs to the hospital earlier this week, but sadly, only two are hanging on.
Cubs part of rare record-breaking litter
This isn't just about numbers—it's a big deal for tiger conservation. These cubs were part of a rare, record-breaking litter that could help protect endangered tigers.
As zoo director Sanjeet Kumar put it, "We are focusing on saving the two surviving cubs."
For now, all eyes—and hopes—are on them pulling through.