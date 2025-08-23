Delhi zoo's record-breaking tiger litter faces tragedy, 3 cubs critical India Aug 23, 2025

Delhi Zoo just faced a tough loss—out of six Bengal tiger cubs born to tigress Aditi on August 4, 2025 (the biggest litter here in 20 years), two have died after showing signs of infection and one more is still in critical care.

The zoo team rushed three sick cubs to the hospital earlier this week, but sadly, only two are hanging on.