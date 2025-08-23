Mumbai-Goa highway upgrade pushed to March 2026 India Aug 23, 2025

The Maharashtra government has pushed the finish line for the Mumbai-Goa highway (NH-66) to March 31, 2026.

This long-running project, which kicked off back in 2011, is all about turning a bumpy two-lane road into a smooth four-lane expressway.

When it's finally done, travel time between Mumbai and Goa will be cut in half—from 12 hours down to just six.