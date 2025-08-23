Mumbai-Goa highway upgrade pushed to March 2026
The Maharashtra government has pushed the finish line for the Mumbai-Goa highway (NH-66) to March 31, 2026.
This long-running project, which kicked off back in 2011, is all about turning a bumpy two-lane road into a smooth four-lane expressway.
When it's finally done, travel time between Mumbai and Goa will be cut in half—from 12 hours down to just six.
Why the delay?
Most of the highway is nearly ready, but the Panvel-Indapur stretch (about 84km) has lagged behind at only 73% complete. The main reasons: flyover redesigns and contractor changes.
Fresh targets have been set—September 2025 for some parts and March 2026 for full completion—with other segments expected by December this year.
Current road conditions and expected impact
Recent heavy rains have left potholes and damaged repairs on the route, but officials say they'll patch things up before Ganpati festival crowds hit the road.
Earlier issues like land acquisition delays are mostly sorted now.
Once open, this upgraded highway should make trips way easier—and is expected to give a nice boost to tourism and business along the Konkan coast.