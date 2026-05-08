Delhi HC to decide May 11 on amicus appointments
The Delhi High Court is set to decide on May 11, 2026, whether three senior lawyers will step in as amicus curiae for Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Durgesh Pathak after they boycotted court proceedings in the excise policy case.
The court is awaiting consent from the proposed appointees before finalizing these appointments.
This move comes as the CBI challenges the discharge order in the case.
May 12 CBI appeal hearing
Back in February, a trial court cleared Kejriwal, Sisodia, and others due to lack of evidence.
Attempts by Kejriwal and Sisodia to get a new judge were turned down in March and April, respectively.
Now, with more objections filed about whether the CBI's appeal should even be heard, Justice Sharma has scheduled arguments for May 12, starting with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta making his case.