Delhi HC to decide May 11 on amicus appointments India May 08, 2026

The Delhi High Court is set to decide on May 11, 2026, whether three senior lawyers will step in as amicus curiae for Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Durgesh Pathak after they boycotted court proceedings in the excise policy case.

The court is awaiting consent from the proposed appointees before finalizing these appointments.

This move comes as the CBI challenges the discharge order in the case.