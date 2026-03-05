Delhi HC to hear CBI's plea against Kejriwal, Sisodia discharge
The Delhi High Court will review the CBI's challenge against the discharge of Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others (including Manish Sisodia) in the excise policy case.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma is set to hear the appeal on March 9, 2026.
Earlier this year, a trial court let them off, saying there wasn't enough evidence for a trial.
Justice Sharma's past rulings on similar cases
Justice Sharma is known for backing agency actions in high-profile cases—she previously upheld Kejriwal's arrest over skipped summons and denied Sisodia bail due to missing evidence.
The CBI says the discharge was unfair and wants trials to resume.
This hearing could shape how courts handle big corruption cases involving politicians, setting new standards for both investigations and rights of those accused.