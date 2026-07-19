Delhi HC to hear Gitanjali Angmo plea to move Wangchuk
The Delhi High Court will soon look into a petition from climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, who wants him moved from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital.
She says the government hospital refused to discharge him even after repeated requests, pointing to confusing medical reports.
Angmo cites potassium discrepancy, police presence
Angmo highlighted that Wangchuk's potassium levels were reported as dangerously low by the hospital (2.9), but an independent lab found them normal (3.5).
She also described feeling uneasy about nearly 30 police officers on their floor and over 100 in the building, calling it "illegal detention" and insisting on their right to choose his care.
Wangchuk landed in the hospital after his health declined during a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.