Delhi HC to hear Gitanjali Angmo plea to move Wangchuk

Angmo highlighted that Wangchuk's potassium levels were reported as dangerously low by the hospital (2.9), but an independent lab found them normal (3.5).

She also described feeling uneasy about nearly 30 police officers on their floor and over 100 in the building, calling it "illegal detention" and insisting on their right to choose his care.

Wangchuk landed in the hospital after his health declined during a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.