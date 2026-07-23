Delhi HC to hear plea for NIA probe into NEET-leak
The Delhi High Court is set to hear a plea on Friday, July 24, 2026, asking for an NIA investigation into the July 20 Sansad Chalo protest, which erupted over the alleged NEET paper leak.
The petition claims things got out of hand; there were reports of stone-pelting, injuries to police, attacks on journalists, and property damage.
PIL seeks FIRs moved to NIA
The PIL also alleges there was an attempt to breach Parliament and hints at possible foreign funding behind the protest.
It wants all related FIRs moved from Delhi Police to a specialized agency like the NIA, aiming to identify and prosecute those responsible.
The case names several big players as respondents (including the Union government, NIA, CBI, and Delhi Police) and will be heard urgently after an appeal by the petitioner's lawyer.