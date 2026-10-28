Delhi HC turns down ₹5cr PIL against Cockroach Janta Party
India
The Delhi High Court has turned down a PIL asking for ₹5 crore from the Cockroach Janta Party, after claims that their protest in central Delhi messed up daily life and traffic.
Instead of ruling on it, the court told the petitioner to take it up with the Supreme Court, since similar cases about public protests are already being heard there.
SC consolidation urged, compensation panel sought
The judges felt it made sense for the Supreme Court to handle these kinds of protest-related disputes together.
The petitioner also wanted a special committee set up so people and businesses affected by such disruptions could claim compensation.