Delhi HC upholds ban on mandatory service charge in restaurants India Feb 13, 2026

Good news for diners: the Delhi High Court has upheld the rule that restaurants can't automatically add a service charge to your bill.

This move, announced in March 2025, means eating out should get a bit cheaper across India.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs says making people pay extra like this is unfair and has warned of penalties; the CCPA has imposed penalties — in some cases up to ₹50,000 — on restaurants found violating the guidelines.