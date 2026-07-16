'Life precious, monitor Wangchuk's health daily': Delhi HC directs Centre
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has ordered the central and city governments to regularly monitor the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28. The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) over Wangchuk's declining health. The bench emphasized that "life is precious" and asked both governments to provide medical aid if necessary.
Health update
Doctors warn of 'alarming' phase involving organ damage
"Whatever medical intervention is needed to save Sonam Wangchuk's life should be done by the government," the court said.
"We note that the life of any citizen is precious... and all efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same."
Wangchuk has lost over nine kilograms since June 28, currently weighing just 56.9kg.
Doctors have warned that he could soon enter an "alarming" phase involving organ damage.
Update
Doctor on health of Wangchuk
Providing an update on Wangchuk's health, Dr. Satish Lamba said he is still mentally alert and medically stable for now but warned that doctors are closely monitoring signs that his condition could deteriorate.
"The second stage involves elevated uric acid levels, indicating muscle breakdown and consumption, which has caused the rise in blood uric acid. We now face a potential third stage, which could be alarming, involving organ involvement; for this, we must adopt a 'wait and watch' approach."
Government role
'Life is precious,' court says
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing both the Centre and Delhi government, told the court that Wangchuk was being monitored daily and that some private doctors also come to check.
However, the court stressed on regular monitoring by government medical professionals.
"We would like this person to be regularly medically checked by government doctors and intervene depending on the report of doctors if any medication is required," the court observed.
Mehta assured the bench that the government would comply.
Protest details
Wangchuk on hunger strike demanding minister's resignation
The PIL, filed by activist-lawyer Rakesh Kumar Saini, warned that if he continues the hunger strike without medical intervention, he could lose his life within two days.
It argued that if Wangchuk dies, it would be a matter of "great shame for the country" and that he be taken to a government hospital and force-fed the necessary nutrients.
Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam irregularities.