'Life precious, monitor Wangchuk's health daily': Delhi HC directs Centre

"Whatever medical intervention is needed to save Sonam Wangchuk's life should be done by the government," the court said.

"We note that the life of any citizen is precious... and all efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same."

Wangchuk has lost over nine kilograms since June 28, currently weighing just 56.9kg.

Doctors have warned that he could soon enter an "alarming" phase involving organ damage.