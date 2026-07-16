Delhi head constable Amit killed after collision at Singhu border
India
A Delhi traffic policeman, head constable Amit, lost his life on Wednesday evening after being hit by a speeding car while setting up a speed monitoring device at Singhu Border.
The driver didn't stop and left the scene right after the accident.
Delhi Police arrest driver within hours
Amit's colleagues rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. He leaves behind his wife and two children.
Delhi Police quickly got to work, using CCTV footage and forensic evidence to track down the car and arrest the driver within hours.