Delhi heat wave worsening, 36C to 45C temperatures, IMD warns
Delhi is facing another blazing Monday, with temperatures ranging from 36 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius and no rain in sight.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the heat wave will get even worse, so prepare for clear skies and hot winds.
Heat peaks in Delhi Tuesday, Wednesday
IMD expects the heat wave to hit its peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs reaching a sweltering 46 degrees Celsius.
Things should cool down just a bit by Thursday and Friday (around 44 degrees Celsius), then drop to 43 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
Delhi AQI between satisfactory and moderate
Delhi's air quality index is hanging between "satisfactory" and "moderate," though some spots are seeing more pollution.
If you have respiratory issues or just want to stay safe, keep hydrated, avoid being outside during the hottest hours, and check AQI updates before heading out.