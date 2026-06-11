Delhi heatwave: feels like 46.7°C with max 42.4°C, dry winds
Delhi's been sweating it out with a feels-like temperature hitting 46.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, even after some overnight rain.
The heatwave is mostly thanks to dry winds, bright sunshine and a cloudless sky, with the maximum temperature at 42.4 degrees Celsius (well above normal).
Humidity bounced between 29% and 84%, while the minimum temperature dropped sharply to 22.9 degrees Celsius, way lower than usual.
IMD issues orange alert for Delhi
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Thursday, warning of rain, lightning, and gusty winds up to 70km per hour, so some relief is on the way.
Friday brings a yellow alert with more rain spells and winds up to 60km per hour expected.
Tuesday's storm was intense: wind speeds reached 128km per hour in Pusa and 120km per hour in Palam, uprooted trees across Delhi-NCR, but rainfall was just 9.6mm in the last day, so stay safe out there!