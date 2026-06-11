Delhi heatwave: feels like 46.7°C with max 42.4°C, dry winds

IMD issues orange alert for Delhi

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Thursday, warning of rain, lightning, and gusty winds up to 70km per hour, so some relief is on the way.

Friday brings a yellow alert with more rain spells and winds up to 60km per hour expected.

Tuesday's storm was intense: wind speeds reached 128km per hour in Pusa and 120km per hour in Palam, uprooted trees across Delhi-NCR, but rainfall was just 9.6mm in the last day, so stay safe out there!