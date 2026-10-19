Delhi High Court allows 16-year-old rape survivor 31-week pregnancy termination

This case went beyond the usual abortion limits set by law (normally up to 20 or 24 weeks).

The court told the government to bear the cost of the medical procedure and asked Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital in New Delhi to preserve fetal tissue for DNA tests, which could help in the criminal case.

If a live baby is delivered, all possible assistance will be provided, and as per the wish of the minor and her family, such child be given in adoption as per prescribed procedure.

The survivor's privacy remains protected throughout.