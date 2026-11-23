Delhi High Court allows 85-year-old to evict son and daughter-in-law
The Delhi High Court just decided that an 85-year-old man does not have to let his children live in his house if he does not want to.
He filed a petition under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, saying he felt harassed by his son and daughter-in-law.
The judge ordered them to move out within four weeks.
Local police instructed to assist eviction
The court took the man's side after hearing about ongoing family tensions, especially since things got worse after his wife died.
The judge pointed out that seniors cannot always prove harassment because it usually happens behind closed doors.
Local police have also been told to help make sure the eviction actually happens.