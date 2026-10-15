Delhi High Court allows CJP protest at Connaught Place
The Delhi High Court has allowed the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold its protest at Central Park, Connaught Place on October 16.
The move comes after a local vendor asked for police oversight, worried about crowd control during the busy festive season.
The court recorded Delhi Police's assurance that it would "take all possible steps to regulate and control the protest."
Court balances protest rights and businesses
CJP's founder Abhijeet Dipke called for the protest after two party members were jailed over peace bond violations.
While shop owners nearby were concerned about losing business, government lawyers assured the court they will keep disruptions minimal.
In the end, the court tried to strike a fair balance between people's right to protest and keeping central Delhi's businesses running smoothly.