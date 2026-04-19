Delhi High Court allows visually impaired interfaith couple to cohabit
India
The Delhi High Court just made a big call, letting a visually impaired interfaith couple live together, even though the woman's father was against it.
The judges highlighted that she is an adult and totally capable of making her own choices about her life and relationships.
Court orders police protection, emergency contacts
To help them start fresh safely, the court ordered police protection and gave them emergency contacts.
This all followed the man's plea after his partner was allegedly taken away by her family because of their interfaith relationship.
Despite family pressure and threats to cut ties, the court firmly supported her right to decide who she wants to be with.