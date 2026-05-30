Delhi High Court asks review of Abhijeet Dipke's X account India May 30, 2026

The Delhi High Court has asked the government to review why Abhijeet Dipke's X, formerly Twitter, account @CJP_2029, was blocked just five days after he launched it as a satire platform called Cockroach Janta Party.

Dipke took the legal route after his account vanished without warning, saying this move hurt his right to free speech.

The court has not restored the account yet, but wants officials to take a closer look.