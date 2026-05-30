Delhi High Court asks review of Abhijeet Dipke's X account
The Delhi High Court has asked the government to review why Abhijeet Dipke's X, formerly Twitter, account @CJP_2029, was blocked just five days after he launched it as a satire platform called Cockroach Janta Party.
Dipke took the legal route after his account vanished without warning, saying this move hurt his right to free speech.
The court has not restored the account yet, but wants officials to take a closer look.
Dipke's petition stresses satire protection
Dipke's petition highlights that his posts tackled issues like unemployment and student concerns, using satire, a form of criticism he says is protected by the Constitution.
He is also arguing that accounts cannot be blocked without clear reasons or notice, arguing that shutting down voices online impacts both current and future conversations.