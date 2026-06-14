Delhi High Court calls for slum demolition, officials aid relocation
India
Three slum clusters near the prime minister's residence in Delhi were torn down this week. The Delhi High Court called for the demolition.
officials were told to help affected families relocate and set up support camps so people could share their concerns during this tough transition.
Families moved to Narela amid clearance
Police and paramilitary teams kept things calm while crews cleared land owned by the Land and Development Office.
Families who lost their homes are being moved to Narela, with authorities promising to listen and address any worries about relocation.
The whole process is being closely managed to follow court orders and make things as smooth as possible for everyone involved.