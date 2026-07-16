Delhi High Court cancels teacher's bail in alleged child rape
The Delhi High Court has canceled the bail of a teacher accused of raping a three-year-old girl at her West Delhi school.
The trial court had let her out on bail in May, saying the child didn't name the teacher right away, but the High Court disagreed, calling that reasoning too weak and ordering the teacher to turn herself in within three days.
Court highlights missed video, tampering risk
Justice Saurabh Banerjee said important evidence was missed, like the child identifying the teacher on video.
With the teacher's 13 years at the school, there were real worries she could influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.
The court also pointed to strict rules under the POCSO Act and reminded everyone that it had already canceled bail for the school's caretaker (the main accused) earlier this year.