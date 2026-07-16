Delhi High Court cancels tender for consular passport visa services
India
The Delhi High Court just canceled the government's tender for outsourcing consular, passport and visa services in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Singapore, and Canberra.
Turns out, the selection process had some serious issues, like unclear rules and inconsistent scoring, so the court told the government to start over with new proposals within a month.
Judges back disqualified bidders, services continue
Two companies that got disqualified called out the process for being unfair, saying their bids were scored arbitrarily.
The judges agreed, pointing out that transparency and fairness are a must under Indian law.
For now, current service providers will keep things running so public services aren't disrupted.