Delhi High Court clarifies 'shared household' rights under DV Act
India
The Delhi High Court just explained what counts as a "shared household" for women under the Domestic Violence Act.
In a recent case, a widow and her son were told to leave her late husband's family home.
The court made it clear: women have the right to live in such homes, but that doesn't mean they own them.
Delhi HC orders widow, son vacate
Justice Purushaindra K Kaurav said living rights for women must be balanced with elderly parents' need for peaceful living.
Here, the widow's in-laws wanted her to move out since their relationship was strained and she could support herself.
The court agreed, ordering the widow and her son to vacate, but stressed each case depends on its own facts, and that no woman should be left homeless.