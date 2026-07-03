Delhi High Court clears Kolkata teen liver donation for father
A 17-year-old from Kolkata just got special permission from the Delhi High Court to donate part of his liver to his father, Uttam Kumar Shaw, who has liver cancer.
Normally, minors aren't allowed to be organ donors in India without a court's go-ahead, but in this case, the judge stepped in because there was no other matching donor and time was running out.
Family spent over 20L on treatment
Shaw has been fighting illness since January, and with over ₹20 lakh already spent on treatment, the family is under serious financial stress. The boy had to leave school after Class 10.
The court called the situation urgent, noting that "it may lead to the loss of life of the petitioner's father," and ordered the hospital to move quickly once all approvals are set.
The family now hopes this decision will give Shaw a real chance at recovery.