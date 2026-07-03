Delhi High Court clears Kolkata teen liver donation for father

Family spent over 20L on treatment

Shaw has been fighting illness since January, and with over ₹20 lakh already spent on treatment, the family is under serious financial stress. The boy had to leave school after Class 10.

The court called the situation urgent, noting that "it may lead to the loss of life of the petitioner's father," and ordered the hospital to move quickly once all approvals are set.

The family now hopes this decision will give Shaw a real chance at recovery.