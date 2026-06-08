Delhi High Court criticizes government takeover of Lutyens's green spaces
India
Delhi High Court has called out the central government for taking over green spaces in Lutyens's Delhi, like the Gymkhana Club and Jaipur Polo Ground.
The court is worried that replacing these open areas with buildings could seriously harm the city's environment and livability.
This came up during a case where the Indian Polo Association challenged its eviction from the Jaipur Polo Ground.
Delhi HC questions government defense claim
The Bench summed it up with: "Delhi will choke. God save us all if this is how you want Delhi to live."
The government says it needs these spaces for public and defense purposes, but the court pushed back, asking why precious green spots are being swapped for high-rises.
The trial court will now hear the stay application on June 10.