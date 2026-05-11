Delhi High Court delays amicus curiae appointment in excise case
The Delhi High Court has once again postponed appointing an amicus curiae (that is basically a court-appointed helper) for former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak in the alleged excise policy scam case.
The appointment order that was supposed to happen last Friday got pushed back because of this delay.
Now, everyone's waiting for things to finally move forward on May 12.
CBI appeals discharge, Kejriwal team boycotts
This all ties back to the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, appealing against their discharge (remember, the trial court let them off in February due to lack of evidence).
Since then, Kejriwal and team have been boycotting proceedings after a judge refused to step aside from their case.
Even though they were given until May 4 to respond, incomplete trial records and the missing amicus curiae mean we are still waiting for the real arguments to start.