Delhi High Court delays amicus curiae appointment in excise case

CBI appeals discharge, Kejriwal team boycotts

This all ties back to the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, appealing against their discharge (remember, the trial court let them off in February due to lack of evidence).

Since then, Kejriwal and team have been boycotting proceedings after a judge refused to step aside from their case.

Even though they were given until May 4 to respond, incomplete trial records and the missing amicus curiae mean we are still waiting for the real arguments to start.