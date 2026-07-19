Delhi High Court denies request to move Sonam Wangchuk
India
The Delhi High Court has turned down a request from Gitanjali J Angmo to move her husband, activist Sonam Wangchuk, out of Safdarjung Hospital.
The court said the government's call wasn't random: Wangchuk's family can visit him any time, and he's getting medical care.
They added that "Every life is precious," so no urgent change was needed right now.
Court orders 3 day health report
The court asked for an updated health report in three days and set the next hearing for July 24.
Angmo had raised concerns about missing medical information and test result mix-ups.
Doctors say Wangchuk, who's been on a hunger strike since June 28 over the NEET exam issue, is under close watch at the hospital and is taking oral supplements, though he declined IV fluids.