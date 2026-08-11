Delhi High Court denies Sushil Kumar bail in Dhankar murder

The Supreme Court earlier pulled back Kumar's bail because they were concerned he might influence witnesses: some even changed their stories when he was out.

Kumar's lawyer tried to argue that this wasn't an issue anymore since Ashok Dhankar, the father of the deceased and the complainant, didn't support the prosecution.

But the High Court wasn't convinced, saying it's not just about one witness: the risk of trial interference is bigger than that, and Kumar still holds a lot of influence.