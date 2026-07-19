Delhi High Court denies transfer plea by Sonam Wangchuk's wife
India
The Delhi High Court has denied activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife's plea to move him from Safdarjung Hospital to a private one.
The judge made it clear that the government acted within the law, and there was no force involved in shifting him.
Wangchuk can see his family anytime at Safdarjung, so access is not an issue.
Court: Sonam Wangchuk not detained
The court also pointed out that Wangchuk is not under detention: he is just receiving oral medication with his consent, so claims of pressure do not hold up.
Since he did not ask for hospital admission himself, the government's call to treat him at Safdarjung stands.
Medical teams are keeping a close watch on his health while making sure his family is always allowed to be by his side.