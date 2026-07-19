Delhi High Court denies transfer, Sonam Wangchuk stays at Safdarjung
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk will stay at Safdarjung Hospital, as the Delhi High Court turned down his wife's request to move him to a private hospital.
Wangchuk landed in the hospital after a three-week hunger strike and is being treated for dehydration and kidney issues.
The court said doctors at Safdarjung are best placed to decide his care, so there's no need for a transfer.
Court defers to Safdarjung team
The court leaned on medical experts, noting that after 18 days of fasting, Wangchuk needed urgent treatment.
Even though his lawyer argued he should have a say in where he's treated, the judges felt there wasn't enough reason to override the hospital's plan.
For now, it's up to Safdarjung's team to look after him and decide what happens next.