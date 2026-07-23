Delhi High Court dismisses petition over Sonam Wangchuk protest removal
India
The Delhi High Court has turned down a petition challenging activist Sonam Wangchuk's removal from his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
The judges pointed out that Wangchuk's wife had already raised her concerns earlier, and the court had addressed them to their satisfaction.
The original petition also wanted police to be investigated for how they broke up the protest, but the court did not find grounds to move forward.
Court approved Medanta transfer for Wangchuk
Wangchuk was on the 21st day of his hunger strike. After police moved him to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, his wife asked for a transfer to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, which the court approved on July 21.
The petitioners also wanted all medical records and decisions about his transfer kept safe for transparency.