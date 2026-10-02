Delhi High Court dismisses Turkmenistan woman's petition over airport entry
India
The Delhi High Court just made it clear: even if you have a valid visa, you might still be turned away at the airport.
This came up after a Turkmenistan woman was denied entry at Delhi's airport on March 25, 2026, even though her husband, traveling with her, got in.
She claimed discrimination and took the matter to court.
Court says Indian authorities decide entry
The court explained that getting a visa doesn't mean automatic entry: final say rests with Indian authorities, especially if there are security concerns or paperwork issues.
In this case, officials pointed to "adverse inputs" and some document discrepancies.
The court also said that just because her husband got in doesn't mean she had the same right, so her petition was dismissed.