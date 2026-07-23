Delhi High Court forms fast-track court for public exam cheating
India
The Delhi High Court just set up a special fast-track court to handle exam paper leak cases and other cheating in public exams.
This move comes right after the NEET paper leak protests, and the new court will be led by judicial officer Anu Grover Baliga under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
Prime Minister Modi urges quick action
The special court is kicking off immediately from the Rouse Avenue Court Complex.
Prime Minister Modi said protecting students' interests is a priority, urging quick action against anyone messing with exams and stating that anyone trying to harm students' futures will not be spared.
The goal? Speed up justice, rebuild trust in exams, and show students their concerns are being taken seriously.