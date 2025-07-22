Next Article
Delhi High Court gets 3 new judges
Delhi High Court just got three new judges—Shail Jain, Madhu Jain, and Vinod Kumar—appointed by the Central Government and approved by President Droupadi Murmu.
The announcement was made by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on X, after consultations with the Chief Justice of India.
Court now has 43 judges
With these additions, the court now has 43 judges (out of a possible 60), which should help tackle its huge backlog of cases.
The appointments were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium based on experience and track record.
Plus, six newly transferred judges also took their oaths recently, signaling a push to make Delhi's courts work faster for everyone waiting on justice.