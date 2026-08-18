Delhi High Court gives AAP leaders final 4-week reply deadline
India
The Delhi High Court just gave former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak a final four weeks to reply to the CBI's appeal in the excise policy case.
The court wasn't thrilled that instead of answering, they filed applications seeking dismissal of the CBI's appeal.
Justice Manoj Jain made it clear this is their last chance.
CBI appeals February acquittal order
The CBI is appealing a February order that cleared Kejriwal, Sisodia, and 21 others due to lack of evidence.
The AAP leaders say the CBI brought up new points, so they need more time, but Solicitor General Tushar Mehta called it a "childish way" to get the matter adjourned.
The court wants things moving now: CBI arguments are set for October 5 and 6.