Delhi High Court gives AAP leaders final 4-week reply deadline

The Delhi High Court just gave former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak a final four weeks to reply to the CBI's appeal in the excise policy case.

The court wasn't thrilled that instead of answering, they filed applications seeking dismissal of the CBI's appeal.

Justice Manoj Jain made it clear this is their last chance.