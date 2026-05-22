Delhi High Court issues notices over campaign against Justice Sharma

Kejriwal Bhardwaj contempt hearing August 4

Earlier, the court had started contempt proceedings against Kejriwal and Bhardwaj over similar posts, with both cases now set for hearing together on August 4.

The court is keeping all related social media posts safe as evidence and has brought in Senior Advocate Rajdipa Behura to help guide the case.

Meanwhile, Justice Sharma had already moved the Delhi excise policy case to another bench after being targeted online.