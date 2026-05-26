Delhi High Court lifts stay on Delhi Race Club eviction
India
Delhi High Court set aside a stay on further eviction proceedings against the Delhi Race Club.
The club got a show-cause notice in April, and now a previous court order blocking this action has been overturned.
Basically, the club needs to explain why it should not be kicked out under rules for unauthorized occupants.
Government disputes Delhi Race Club lease
The club sits on 53.242 acres, saying its lease was renewed in 2013, but the government disagrees and calls it unauthorized.
The club was given a chance to respond before getting the notice.
With both sides sticking to their story, another hearing is set for July 30, so this legal tug-of-war is not over yet.