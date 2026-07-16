Delhi High Court orders daily health checks for Sonam Wangchuk
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar over alleged NEET exam irregularities, will now get daily health checkups by order of the Delhi High Court.
The court stepped in after his health took a hit: he has lost over nine kg since June 28 and is down to just 56.65kg.
Court insists government doctors monitor Wangchuk
The court made it clear that "life of any citizen is precious," and insisted government doctors keep a close watch on Wangchuk, stepping in quickly if needed.
Officials say he is being checked daily, but with reports of low blood pressure and sugar levels, the court wants no risks taken as Wangchuk continues his protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.