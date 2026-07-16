Delhi High Court orders daily medical checks for Sonam Wangchuk

This move comes after people raised alarms about Wangchuk's health: he has lost 8.2kg and his blood sugar is down to 67 mg/dL because of the fast.

The court now wants the Centre to explain how it plans to keep him safe during his protest.

Even though Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act last September after protests in Leh, he has not stopped striking for justice for Ladakhis.