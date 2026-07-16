Delhi High Court orders daily medical checks for Sonam Wangchuk
India
The Delhi High Court has told the government to run daily medical checkups for activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya reminded everyone that "every life is precious," and asked doctors to keep a close eye on Wangchuk and give any care he needs.
Sonam Wangchuk's health alarms court
This move comes after people raised alarms about Wangchuk's health: he has lost 8.2kg and his blood sugar is down to 67 mg/dL because of the fast.
The court now wants the Centre to explain how it plans to keep him safe during his protest.
Even though Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act last September after protests in Leh, he has not stopped striking for justice for Ladakhis.